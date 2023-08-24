Reasons to be bullish on TSX energy names even as WTI slips on China's woes: Strategist

Canada's main stock index declined by more than 100 points Thursday amid broad-based weakness, while U.S. markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 103.96 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 19,775.83.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 373.56 points at 34,099.42. The S&P 500 Index was down 59.70 points at 4,376.31, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 257.06 points at 13,463.97.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.72 cents U.S. compared with 73.79 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The October crude contract was up 16 cents at US$79.05 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.64 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was down one dollar at US$1,947.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was down four cents at US$3.77 a pound.