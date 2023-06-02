​TSX today: Index finishes up on gains in energy stocks

Canada's main stock index jumped more than 350 points Friday, driven by gains in energy, industrials, financials and metals, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 352.38 points, or 1.79 per cent, to 20,024.63.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 701.19 points, or over two per cent, to 33,762.76. The S&P 500 Index increased by 61.35 points to 4,282.37, while the Nasdaq Composite grew 139.78 points to 13,240.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.43 cents U.S. compared with 74.17 cents U.S. Thursday.

The July crude contract was up US$1.64 at US$71.74 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.17 per mm/BTU.

The August gold contract was down US$25.90 at US$1969.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$3.73 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2023.