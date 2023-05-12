We remain bullish on the stock market in the second half of the year: Analyst

Canada's main stock index eked out a minute gain Friday with technology stocks weighing down the index, while U.S. markets moved lower.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 20,419.62, or 0.01 per cent, 2.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 8.89 points at 33,300.62. The S&P 500 Index was down 6.54 points at 4,124.08, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 43.76 points at 12,284.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.89 cents U.S. compared with 74.20 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The June crude contract was down 83 cents at US$70.04 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.27 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down 70 cents US at US$2,019.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$3.73 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2023.