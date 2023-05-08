Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading led by gains in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets were lower.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 64.17 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 20,606.20.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 79.22 points at 33,595.16. The S&P 500 Index was down 2.73 points at 4,133.52, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 22.93 points at 12,212.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.85 cents U.S. compared with 74.48 cents U.S. on Friday.

The June crude contract was up US$1.75 at US$73.09 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.24 per mm/BTU.

The June gold contract was up US$6.90 at US$2,031.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up four cents at US$3.93 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2023.