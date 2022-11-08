TSX today: Index up 0.13% amid strength in materials and consumer staples

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.14 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 19,551.05.

The materials, consumer staples and industrial sub-sectors were gaining the most in early trading.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 121.09 points to 32,948.09.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 1.41 points to 3,808.21.

The Nasdaq composite index was down 6.65 points to 10,557.87.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.08 cents U.S. compared with 74.11 cents U.S. on Monday.