TSX today: Index up 300 points as energy stocks push higher

Canada's main stock index was up nearly 300 points in afternoon trading as gains in energy stocks helped lead a broad-based rally and U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.



The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 304.52 points, or 1.58 per cent, at 19,550.58.



In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 230.36 points at 33,835.01. The S&P 500 Index was up 41.45 points at 4,377.11, while the Nasdaq composite was up 154.86 points at 13,639.10.



The Canadian dollar traded for 73.59 cents U.S. compared with 73.08 cents U.S. on Friday.



The November crude contract was down 75 cents at US$85.63 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$3.38 per mm/BTU.



The December gold contract was up US$6.50 at US$1,870.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.62 a pound.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023.