Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, led higher by gains in the energy sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 53.13 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 19,402.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 59.91 points at 33,087.40. The S&P 500 Index was up 9.35 points at 3,831.74, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16.34 points at 10,459.78.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.60 cents U.S. compared with 73.23 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The February crude contract was up US$2.53 at US$80.02 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 12 cents at US$5.05 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$15.30 at US$1,810.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.79 a pound.