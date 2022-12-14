Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading as strength in the technology sector helped lead a broad-based gain, while U.S. stock markets were also higher.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index up 35.28 points, or 0.18 per cent at 20,058.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 200.11 points at 34,308.75. The S&P 500 Index was up 24.55 points at 4,044.20, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 68.07 points at 11,324.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.72 cents U.S. compared with 73.82 cents U.S. on Tuesday.

The January crude contract was up US$1.54 at US$76.93 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 32 cents at US$6.62 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$2.50 at US$1,823.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.87 a pound.