​TSX today: Index up in afternoon trading The Canadian Press

TSX is well positioned for continued outperformance, versus the U.S.: Analyst

Gains in the energy, base metals and battery metals sectors helped Canada's main stock index move higher in afternoon trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.



The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 54.36 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 19,679.10.



In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 19.95 points at 32,452.03. The S&P 500 Index was down 10.44 points at 3,967.09, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 81.44 points at 11,687.40.



The Canadian dollar traded for 73.39 cents U.S. compared with 73.09 cents U.S. on Monday.



The May crude contract was up 26 cents at US$73.07 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.25 per mm/BTU.



The April gold contract was up US$14.60 at US$1,968.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$4.09 a pound.