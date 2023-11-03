TSX today: Index up nearly 200 points on strength in financial services

Strength in the financial services market and base metals helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 175.03 points, or 0.88 per cent, at 19,801.37.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 160.68 points at 33,999.76. The S&P 500 Index was up 33.62 points at 4,351.40, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 117.85 points at 13,412.04.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.02 cents U.S. compared with 72.58 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The December crude contract was up 72 cents at US$81.73 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down three cents at US$3.50 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was up US$7.30 at US$2,002.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up one cent at US$3.68 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.