TSX today: Index up on broad-based gains

Canada's main stock index gained almost one per cent in afternoon trading Friday on broad-based strength after the latest GDP report helped bolster hopes that the Bank of Canada could be done hiking interest rates. U.S. markets were mixed.



The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 205.84 points, or 1.01 per cent, at 20,498.47.



In New York in late-morning trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 62.54 points at 34,784.45. The S&P 500 Index was up 6.18 points at 4,347.58, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 4.06 points at 14,030.91.



The Canadian dollar traded for 73.61 cents U.S. compared with 73.90 cents U.S. on Thursday.



The October crude oil contract was up US$1.47 at US$85.10 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.85 per mm/BTU.



The December gold contract was unchanged at US$1,965.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up four cents at US$3.86 a pound.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2023.