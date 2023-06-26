Strength in energy stocks helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were in the red.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 155.87 points, or 0.8 per cent, at 19,574.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 52.42 points at 33,675.01. The S&P 500 Index was down 7.22 points at 4,341.11, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 44.37 points at 13,448.15.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.00 cents U.S. compared with 75.76 cents U.S. on Friday.

The August crude contract was up 12 cents at US$69.28 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.87 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$5.50 at US$1,935.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was down two cents at US$3.80 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2023.