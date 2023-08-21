Major challenges ahead for Canada's big six banks and the TSX: Portfolio manager

Losses in the utility, financial and telecommunications sectors weighed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in late morning trading as Canada's main stock index moved lower, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 77.62 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 19,740.77.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 192.28 points at 34,308.38. The S&P 500 Index was down 1.74 points at 4,367.97, while the Nasdaq composite was up 51.85 points at 13,342.63.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.78 cents U.S. compared with 73.79 cents U.S. on Friday.

The October crude contract was up seven cents at US$80.73 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.61 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was up 20 cents at US$1,916.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up a penny at US$3.71 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.