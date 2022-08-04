Special dividends help adjust to a variable price of oil: Head of equity strategy

Canada’s benchmark stock index climbed mid-day Thursday amid strength from the materials and industrials sectors.

At 12:15 p.m. EDT, the S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 32.43 points to 19,578.37. The TSX materials and industrials subgroups were the most influential upside contributors in mid-day trading.

Barrick Gold Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Waste Connections of Canada were among the stocks adding the most points on the index.

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. were up 1.65 per cent to $107.04, after second-quarter results beat estimates on adjusted profit per share.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. fell 0.77 per cent to $66.43 following its second-quarter results, where cash flow doubled to nearly $5.9 billion. The company stated it will pay a special dividend of $1.50 per common share later this month.

Jeff Weniger, head of equity strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management, said special dividends are becoming more common in both the Canadian and global oil sector.

“It's almost becoming a way to operate a business in the energy sector specifically,” Weniger said in an interview Thursday.

“What they realize is we [energy companies] don't necessarily need to pay the same exact dividend every quarter and then ratchet it up X per cent. We can make this a little bit variable because the reality is that their underlying stock and trade, which is the oil price, is also variable,” said Weniger.

On the technology front, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stock tumbled 11.01 per cent to $27.98 a share, after the company posted mixed results in its latest quarter.

The Montreal-based company reported its revenue forecast fell short of the average analyst estimate, but gross transaction volume surged 36 per cent year-over-year to US$22.1 billion.

“This return to in-person dining and in-person shopping is really good for Lightspeed,” Jean Paul Chauvet, chief executive officer of Lightspeed, said in an interview Thursday.

Despite several technology companies like Clearco and Robinhood Markets, Inc. announcing massive job cuts over the past few weeks, Chauvet said he doesn’t see that in the cards for Lightspeed this year.

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. are up over 18 per cent after it announced its partnering with BlackRock Inc. to help give institutional investors exposure to the crypto market.

Markets in New York were mixed mid-day Thursday. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, the S&P 500 was down 0.01 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.17 per cent lower and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.33 per cent.

The benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude price fell 2.86 per cent to US$88.07 per barrel.

The Canadian dollar was at 77.77 U.S. cents, down 0.12 per cent.