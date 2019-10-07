{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    23s ago

    TSX, U.S. markets down as focus shifts to China talks

    The Canadian Press

    BNN Bloomberg's closing bell update: Oct. 7, 2019

    TORONTO -- North American stock markets started the week lower ahead of the resumption of trade talks on Thursday between the world's two largest economies.

    The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 27.53 points at 16,421.82.

    In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 95.70 points at 26,478.02. The S&P 500 index was down 13.22 points at 2,938.79, while the Nasdaq composite was down 26.18 points at 7,956.29.

    The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.15 cents US compared with an average of 75.09 cents US on Friday.

    The November crude contract was down six cents at US$52.75 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 4.9 cents at US$2.30 per mmBTU.

    The December gold contract was down US$8.50 at US$1,504.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.45 cents at US$2.58 a pound.

     

