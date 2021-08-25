North American equity markets rose higher Thursday, as Canada's main stock index, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 all extended a run of fresh highs.

The TSX composite index was up 39.56 points at 20,587.32.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 39.24 points at 35,405.50. The S&P 500 index was up 9.96 points at 4,496.19, while the Nasdaq composite was up 22.06 points at 15,041.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.25 cents US compared with 79.31 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude oil contract was up 82 cents at US$68.36 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$3.93 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$17.50 at US$1,791 an ounce and the September copper contract was up less than a penny at US$4.27 a pound.