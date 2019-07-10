Canada’s main stock index rose after the Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent on Wednesday.

At 10:36 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 68.17 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 16,613.38.

U.S. stocks traded higher as well, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested the central bank remained open to a near-term rate cut in a testimony to the U.S. House Financial Services Committee.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 154.40 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 26,937.89. The S&P 500 climbed 16.31 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 2,995.94 after crossing 3,000 for the first time. The Nasdaq Composite was up 50.70 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 8,192.43.