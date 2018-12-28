{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    TSX up slightly, after big Thursday gains; Loonie flat

    BNN Bloomberg’s closing bell update: Dec. 28, 2018

    TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a second day of gains to end the week higher while U.S. markets were mixed.

    The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 56.79 points at 14,222.00, capping off a shortened holiday week marked by volatility.

    In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 76.42 points at 23,062.40. The S&P 500 index ended down 3.09 points at 2,485.74, while the Nasdaq composite was up 5.03 points at 6,584.52.

    The Canadian dollar averaged 73.32 cents US, up 0.01 of a US cent from Thursday.

    The February crude contract ended up 72 cents at US$45.33 per barrel, and the February natural gas contract closed down 24 cents at US$3.30 per mmBTU.

    The February gold contract closed up $1.90 at US$1,283, and the March copper contract ended up a penny at US$2.68 per pound.

     

