(Bloomberg) -- Victims of the second most destructive fire in California history won approval from a bankruptcy judge to pursue their claims against PG&E Corp. before a state jury.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali lifted a stay on claims tied to the 2017 Tubbs fire, which killed 22 people and destroyed more than 5,600 structures in Sonoma and Napa counties.

California fire investigators said days before PG&E filed for bankruptcy the utility didn’t cause the Tubbs fire, instead finding it was sparked by a private electrical system outside a home near Calistoga.

Attorneys for a group of victims and insurance companies that paid for damages have disputed the state’s findings in bankruptcy court papers. They say their evidence indicates the fire was started by PG&E equipment and want a jury to decide whether the company is to blame for the blaze, the biggest of the 2017 wine country fires. The lawyers also say that PG&E failed to cut power to the area despite the high fire risk.

Allowing the suits to advance “will definitively bring a resolution as to debtors’ liability in the Tubbs fire, and provide an important data point that most likely will facilitate resolution of the wildfire tort claims in this case,” Montali wrote in Friday’s order.

PG&E didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the judge’s ruling.

Lawyers for PG&E wanted the bankruptcy court to determine how much the utility could be on the hook for from the Tubbs fire through a proceeding that would estimate claims. The “estimation has to begin now,” the company said in court papers. The California legislature imposed a June 30, 2020 deadline for the resolution of the bankruptcy and a confirmable plan needs to be ready by January for the California Public Utilities Commission’s consideration.

“The Tubbs claimants are trying to get themselves a better venue to adjudicate whether or not PG&E is liable,” Katie Bays, a utility analyst and co-founder of Sandhill Strategy LLC, a research and consulting firm, said in an interview before the ruling was issued. “They think they can get more consideration of their claims at a jury trial.”

The determination of PG&E’s potential liability is one of the key issues that will need to be resolved for the company to exit bankruptcy. When PG&E filed for Chapter 11 protection at the end of January, the move froze lawsuits in connection with the blaze and other fires. At the time, the utility estimated its liabilities from a string of past wildfires at $30 billion or more.

The official committee that speaks for the fire’s victims said in court papers that the Tubbs claims amount to about $18 billion, making up one-third of an estimated $54 billion in total claims tied to the 2017 and 2018 fires. The Tubbs fire was the most destructive in state history until November’s Camp Fire killed 86 people and leveled the town of Paradise. State investigators said the Camp Fire was sparked by a PG&E transmission line.

In an effort to prevent future liabilities from crippling them PG&E, Sempra Energy and Edison International signed off on the creation of a $21 billion wildfire fund that any one of them could tap the next time a power line sparks a catastrophic blaze. California lawmakers rushed to pass legislation for the creation of the fund in July as the state heads into yet another wildfire season.

The case is PG&E Corp., 19-30088, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Northern District of California (San Francisco)

To contact the reporters on this story: Mark Chediak in San Francisco at mchediak@bloomberg.net;Joel Rosenblatt in San Francisco at jrosenblatt@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.