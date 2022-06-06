43m ago
Tube Strike Blights Return from Jubilee Break: The London Rush
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.
Countryside Partnerships Plc: Inclusive Capital Partners LP, the hedge fund that’s made two proposed offers for the property developer said it would welcome a formal sale process.
- The comment is in response to speculation about a letter from Browning West calling for the process
Melrose Industries Plc: The manufacturing company agreed to sell display mount maker Ergotron for about $650 million in cash.
- It’s the last asset to be sold from its acquisition of Nortek Inc in 2016 and comes after the company sold the Nortek Air Management and Nortek Control units last year
- Melrose say they have more than doubled shareholders’ equity investment in Nortek
Wizz Air Holdings Plc: The low-cost airline carried nearly four times more passengers this May compared to last year, with more than four million passengers flying with the carrier last month.
- It comes after a weekend of disrupted travel across Europe, with hundreds of flights canceled across the continent
Outside The City
Boris Johnson expects rebel Tory MPs to trigger a vote on his leadership as soon as this week, a key ally of the prime minister told Bloomberg. That’s as the Conservative Party is seen to be heading for a thumping defeat in this month’s byelection in Wakefield, according to a poll published in the Sunday Times.
Meanwhile, hundreds of flights were canceled at airports across the UK and Europe over the holiday weekend, and London commuters face severe disruptions from a strike starting today, handing Britons a sharp reminder of the country’s domestic woes after four days of celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
In Case You Missed It
Paul Singer’s Elliott Investment Management is seeking $456 million in damages from the London Metal Exchange over its move in March to cancel nickel trades after a massive short squeeze.
And fast-fashion retailer Asos Plc is expected to name their chief commercial officer Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte as their new chief executive officer, according to a report in The Times.
Looking Ahead
Real estate investment trust NewRiver REIT Plc and pharma company Open Orphan Plc are set to report results tomorrow.
