Countryside Partnerships Plc: Inclusive Capital Partners LP, the hedge fund that’s made two proposed offers for the property developer said it would welcome a formal sale process.

The comment is in response to speculation about a letter from Browning West calling for the process

Melrose Industries Plc: The manufacturing company agreed to sell display mount maker Ergotron for about $650 million in cash.

It’s the last asset to be sold from its acquisition of Nortek Inc in 2016 and comes after the company sold the Nortek Air Management and Nortek Control units last year

Melrose say they have more than doubled shareholders’ equity investment in Nortek

Wizz Air Holdings Plc: The low-cost airline carried nearly four times more passengers this May compared to last year, with more than four million passengers flying with the carrier last month.

It comes after a weekend of disrupted travel across Europe, with hundreds of flights canceled across the continent

Outside The City

Boris Johnson expects rebel Tory MPs to trigger a vote on his leadership as soon as this week, a key ally of the prime minister told Bloomberg. That’s as the Conservative Party is seen to be heading for a thumping defeat in this month’s byelection in Wakefield, according to a poll published in the Sunday Times.

Meanwhile, hundreds of flights were canceled at airports across the UK and Europe over the holiday weekend, and London commuters face severe disruptions from a strike starting today, handing Britons a sharp reminder of the country’s domestic woes after four days of celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In Case You Missed It

Paul Singer’s Elliott Investment Management is seeking $456 million in damages from the London Metal Exchange over its move in March to cancel nickel trades after a massive short squeeze.

And fast-fashion retailer Asos Plc is expected to name their chief commercial officer Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte as their new chief executive officer, according to a report in The Times.

Looking Ahead

Real estate investment trust NewRiver REIT Plc and pharma company Open Orphan Plc are set to report results tomorrow.

