(Bloomberg) -- TUI AG stopped burning cash as holiday bookings surged following European government moves to tentatively relax travel restrictions.

The world’s biggest tour operator said Thursday it had cash inflows during the three months through June when you exclude financing costs of 320 million euros ($376 million), the first time it’s recorded a positive number since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s after revenues surged 70% to 650 million euros in the quarter.

“Especially in Germany and in the continental European markets, the current booking figures show a high pent-up demand,” TUI Chief Executive Officer Fritz Joussen said, adding he expected a relaxation of U.K. travel rules would lead to a further booking spree in the three months through September.

TUI has raised billions of euros from three bailouts since the pandemic hammered its core business, which is taking mainly British and German tourists to warm-weather destinations. The company, which operates airlines, hotels and cruise ships, has called on the German government and private investors to pitch in on prior fundraisings.

U.K. Complications

While Germany has gradually eased travel rules, things have been more complicated in the U.K. Frequent changes to restrictions combined with costly testing requirements have led to fewer vacations abroad this summer.

The biggest challenge has been the rise of new Covid variants along with a cacophony of changing rules as governments try to stop their spread. This has confused passengers, disrupting journeys at times or leaving them fighting for refunds on canceled trips. The uncertainty has made it difficult for airlines and travelers alike to count on positive developments being sustained.

The tour operator has agreed to more than 4 billion euros of state support since the pandemic and issued about 600 million-euros worth of convertible bonds in 2021.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.