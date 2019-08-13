(Bloomberg) -- TUI AG blamed the grounding of its Boeing Co. 737 Max fleet for wiping out a profit rebound as the world’s largest holiday company cut costs and expanded in cruise ships.

The global idling of the Max following two fatal crashes meant TUI had to lease in less-efficient jets from third parties, according to a statement Tuesday, cutting earnings by 144 million euros ($161 million) in the fiscal third quarter and causing profit to slump 46% when it would otherwise have gained.

TUI reiterated that the grounding will cost it about 300 million euros for the full year, saying it will step up efficiency measures at its tour operator arm to help cope. Customers are still booking later than they used to after the summer 2018 heatwave led many to stay home, and the Hanover, Germany-based firm has too much flight capacity in Spanish markets.

Uncertainty around Brexit presents a further obstacle to a company that relies on the U.K. for much of its revenue.

TUI has a fleet of 15 Max aircraft and was due take several more this year. While Boeing is striving to get the jet back into service this year, carriers including Southwest Airlines Co. have taken the plane out of their schedules until January.

