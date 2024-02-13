(Bloomberg) -- TUI AG shareholders voted to delist from the London Stock Exchange and move trading primarily to Germany as the pool of listings in the UK stock market shrinks.

More than 98% of shareholders present at the annual general meeting on Tuesday voted in favor of the resolution, the company’s Chairman Dieter Zetsche said at the gathering. A majority of 75% was required for approval.

The decision marks a blow for the London Stock Exchange, which has struggled to attract and retain flagship companies. Ryanair Holdings Plc delisted from the LSE in 2021, blaming Brexit compliance issues. Last year, YouGov said it was considering moving its primary listing to the US while Arm Holdings Plc chose New York to list.

TUI presented a simplified trading structure, improved liquidity and support for EU airline ownership as advantages for a single listing on Frankfurt’s MDAX index. Management of the German travel firm urged shareholders earlier to approve plans to shun the London listing as most of its shares are already traded in its home market.

“The UK market remains one of our core activities,” TUI Chief Financial Officer Mathias Kiep said in a statement. “This has no impact on our strategy of a broad shareholder base.”

Shares pared earlier gains and were little changed on Tuesday.

TUI said it expects the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to grant the company admission to the Prime Standard, a step toward joining the MDAX index, in early April. It’s expected to be delisted from the LSE in June.

