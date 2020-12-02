(Bloomberg) -- The German government is poised to approve the third bailout for tour operator TUI AG since the start of the coronavirus crisis, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

The package may be announced as soon as Wednesday, said the person, who sought anonymity before a decision is final. The committee overseeing rescue fund WSF met earlier in the day to finalize its terms, said the person, who didn’t provide details.

TUI has been in talks with WSF for as much as 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in additional aid, after a surge in virus cases hurt prospects for European travel during the winter ski season. Discussions on the new package, which would come on top of earlier rescues totaling about 3 billion euros, have been slowed by debate within the government over whether to attach conditions.

TUI spokesman Kuzey Esener declined to comment. Shares of the U.K. listed company advanced 1.3% in London.

TUI is already Germany’s second-biggest coronavirus bailout recipient, topped only by Deutsche Lufthansa AG. Other German companies from Adidas AG to Kion Group AG have already paid back state aid or are in the process of doing so.

Restrictions imposed by governments have mostly wiped out the company’s revenue, and it has said it needs another 1.5 billion euros in the medium term to fix its balance sheet. Part of the money could come from selling some of the its hotels and cruise ships.

High Leverage

The latest travel curbs dashed hopes for ski trips and winter getaways to sunny destinations. TUI has also said that customers are booking later than they normally would, due to the uncertainties arising from ever-changing travel warnings. The result is that cash that would have already come in for Easter 2021 breaks, and cash flow as people book summer 2021 vacations in January and February, won’t be as strong as in past years.

Given TUI’s existing leverage, the addition of more debt could put the company at risk of breaching its covenants when a waiver of the debt-limit rules expires in September.

The company has said it is cutting 8,000 jobs to downsize its business, creating friction with politicians sensitive to taxpayer concerns over spending more money to save it.

The coalition government has been haggling for weeks over the terms of the new bailout, after the junior coalition partner, the Social Democrats, pushed for job guarantees and a government stake in the company.

Green Party budget representative Sven-Christian Kindler on Wednesday called for strict conditions to be imposed on TUI.

“Government has to have a say when it comes to job and climate protection,” Kindler said.

(Updates with TUI comment, Green party comment from fourth paragraph; adds shares)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.