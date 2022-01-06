(Bloomberg) -- Travel operator TUI AG has reached a settlement with British families of the victims and survivors caught up in the 2015 Tunisia beach resort terrorist attack.

The firm settled the lawsuit “without admission of liability or fault and in recognition of the wholly exceptional circumstances of the case,” it said in a joint statement with law firm Irwin Mitchell, who represented the claimants.

The suit relates to the killing of 38 people, including 30 Britons, in Sousse, Tunisia on June 26, 2015. The attack, which injured dozens more, sparked a security crackdown and battered the north African nation’s tourism industry.

The families of the victims “have fought tirelessly to understand how the attack happened and to seek to ensure that lessons have been learned so that other families are not affected by similar tragedy,” according to the statement.

