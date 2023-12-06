(Bloomberg) -- TUI AG is considering delisting from the London Stock Exchange and moving its primary listing to Germany as it looks to simplify its holding structure and seeks inclusion on Frankfurt’s MDAX index.

The ownership and trading activity for the company’s shares was shifting from the UK to Germany, TUI said. As a result, its executive board was considering whether a prime standard listing in Frankfurt would be “in the best interest of shareholders,” TUI said in a statement as it reported earnings.

A decision to delist hasn’t yet been made, and the board is considering including the issue as a resolution in TUI’s AGM on Feb. 13, the statement said.

TUI touted the prospects of a clearer investment profile, meeting EU airline ownership and control requirements as well as lower costs as some of the advantages of a single listing.

“It has no political background, it’s just that it could make the structure easier,” Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Ebel said on a media call.

TUI isn’t alone in mulling a delisting in the UK. Ryanair Holdings Plc announced it was delisting from the LSE in 2021, citing headaches emerging from Brexit compliance. EU-based carriers must be owned and controlled from within the bloc, and with Brexit, UK nationals don’t qualify anymore.

YouGov has considered moving its primary listing to the US while US-based tech investor Allied Minds Plc said last year it wanted to delist from the London Stock Exchange.

TUI reported a 25% increase in revenue for the full year to 20.7 billion euros ($22.3 billion). The company projected a “significant” revenue and earnings growth in 2024, while cautioning that the outlook is set against the backdrop of the macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, especially in the Middle East.

