(Bloomberg) -- The operator of the Tulsa, Oklahoma, arena that’s hosting Donald Trump’s campaign rally on Saturday said it had asked his re-election campaign for a written plan to safeguard the event against the state’s growing coronavirus outbreak.

A spokeswoman for Tulsa’s BOK Center, Meghan Blood, said in a statement that it had asked the campaign for a plan “detailing the steps the event will institute for health and safety, including those related to social distancing.”

The Trump campaign has said it will issue everyone who attends the rally a face mask and hand sanitizer. But the campaign won’t require attendees to wear the masks and hasn’t said anything about socially distancing people within the arena.

Blood said the arena operator “will encourage all attendees to remain masked throughout the duration of the event until they exit the building” and is installing 400 hand sanitizer stations. Arena staff will be issued personal protective gear, she said.

