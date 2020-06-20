(Bloomberg) -- Throngs of President Donald Trump’s supporters milled Saturday outside the arena in Tulsa where the president will hold his first rally since the twin crises of the coronavirus and nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd.

In the early afternoon, Tulsa police handcuffed and took away a protester wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt, MSNBC video showed. She said she had a ticket to the event. Mayor G.T. Bynum lifted a curfew he had set for the area around the 19,000-seat arena -- meant to avoid incidents between protesters and Trump supporters -- after a phone call with the president on Friday. Trump considers the rally the official start of his re-election campaign.

Trump said police in the nation’s capital weren’t “doing their job” as they watched protesters pull down a statue and set it on fire. The Washington Post said the statue of Confederate General Albert Pike near Judiciary Square was torched as police looked on. In North Carolina’s capital city, protesters also damaged parts of a Confederate monument late Friday and hanged one of the toppled statues from a light post, AP reported.

Anti-racism protests were held in cities across the U.K. for a fourth weekend. Hundreds gathered in London’s Hyde Park and a second group marched to Parliament. In Glasgow, the police surrounded a group of right-wing soccer supporters to keep them separated from the anti-racism protesters, the BBC reported. In France, thousands demonstrated in cities including Paris and Lille. Late in the afternoon, the demonstrations remained peaceful.

The Washington Post’s editorial board called on the owner of the Washington Redskins to change the team’s name, and said the National Football League should do so if he won’t.

The Minnesota Legislature adjourned Saturday after lawmakers failed to compromise on a police reform bill after Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25. Seattle police said a 19-year-old man was shot to death overnight, and another injured, in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest area, wrested from the control of police and municipal authorities during the protests.

