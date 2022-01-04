Tuna Sold for $145,290 in Tokyo Is Still Third Straight Drop

(Bloomberg) -- A giant bluefin tuna was auctioned at a lower price for a third straight year in the ceremonial first sale at Tokyo’s fish market on Wednesday.

The 211-kilogram (465 pounds) tuna, caught off Oma in northern Japan, was sold for 16.9 million yen ($145,290), or 80,000 yen per kilogram, an official at the Tokyo market said by phone. Japanese wholesaler Yamayuki teamed up with Michelin-starred sushi chain operator Onodera Group and won the auction, according to a spokesperson at Onodera Food Service.

The price for the closely watched bluefin New Year auction was even lower than 20.84 million yen a year ago when the value significantly dropped due to the spread of coronavirus infections that forced people to stop dining out. The new-year price soared in previous years due to intensifying competition. Japanese sushi chain Kiyomura Corp., run by self-styled “Tuna King” Kiyoshi Kimura, paid a record 333.6 million yen in 2019.

The winning tuna will be cut at Ginza Onodera in Tokyo’s Omotesando shopping district and served at all of Onodera’s 12 sushi restaurants across the world, including New York and Shanghai, according to Onodera Food Service.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.