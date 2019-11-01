(Bloomberg) -- Radio streaming service TuneIn Inc. lost a lawsuit filed by two major record companies for playing music without a U.K. license.

TuneIn breached Warner Music U.K. and Sony Music Entertainment’s copyright, Judge Colin Birss said Friday in a judgment in London. The record companies sued the app developer for allowing subscribers to listen to music played by stations outside the U.K., without a license to play the tracks in Britain.

Birss also questioned the record function on TuneIn’s Pro app, which had 150,000 U.K. users in January 2019. The judge said the function allowed users to create “a library of music” and turned the app into a “download on demand service.” The function was disabled in the U.K. in April 2017.

The ruling comes just weeks after the BBC pulled its own radio stations from TuneIn’s app. The U.K. state broadcaster, which runs some of the nation’s most popular radio stations, said that the move was because of TuneIn’s inability to provide data on its listeners.

Representatives for Sony Music and Warner Music and TuneIn didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

