(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia, which is awaiting approval for a $1.9 billion International Monetary Fund funding program, said it hopes to weather a worsening economic crisis with the help of earnings from tourism and renewable energy.

A fourth year of drought will lower economic growth to 1% versus an initial 1.8% forecast, Economy and Planning Minister Samir Saied said in a Bloomberg interview in Marrakech, Morocco on Saturday. But the nation has still managed to control inflation and the current account deficit, he said.

“After a series of global crises and shocks that have had a great impact on our economy, we were confronted with a fourth consecutive drought that hit the agriculture sector and wheat farming,” Saied said on the sidelines of the annual IMF and World Bank meetings here.

“Thankfully, tourism and transfers by Tunisia expatriates have been doing well,” he said, projecting the current account deficit will close at 4.3% of gross domestic product in 2023 versus the IMF’s 8.6% estimate for 2022.

Economic output is forecast to rise 2.1% in 2024, helped by tourism and the export earnings from renewable energy. Inflation is expected to remain on a downward trend throughout 2024 and may fall to 8% or less versus 9.3% projected for 2023, he said.

Tourism receipts were 43% higher in the first nine months of this year compared to a year earlier. “They really helped boost our foreign currency reserves” to 121 days of import needs, said Saied.

The push into renewable energy will initially target a project to link Tunisia’s electricity grid with Italy, which is slated for completion in 2027. Tunisia aims to increase its green sources of energy output to 35% versus just 3% currently.

While the country has signed a $1.9 billion IMF program, it hasn’t received final approval from the Washington-based lender’s board. The IMF is seeking broad economic changes, including cost-cutting measures Tunisia says are untenable.

The country has seen a dramatic decline in its economic fortunes and the living standards of its 12-million citizens in recent years, hurt by political disputes in the aftermath of the Arab Spring outbreak of popular protests and more recently by surging food prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Import restrictions had led to shortages of food staples as well as medicine.

The drought, as well as the lack of progress on the IMF package, prompted the government amend the 2023 budget. But this week’s Marrakech meetings have rekindled hope that the program could still be secured.

