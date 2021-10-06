(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia kept its benchmark interest rate on hold, signaling caution as a more than two-month political crisis delays decisions that may be key to rescuing the troubled economy.

The central bank left the main rate at 6.25%, spokesman Zied Mouhli said by phone, unchanged since its last cut about a year ago. Wednesday’s meeting was its second since President Kais Saied suspended parliament and fired the then-prime minister in July.

