(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia began counting votes in a presidential election with no clear favorite, amid signs of rising political apathy in the birthplace of the Arab Spring.

About 45% of the North African nation’s roughly 7 million registered voters cast ballots on Sunday, the election commission head, Nabil Baffoun, said at a briefing in the capital, Tunis. The final result is due by Tuesday, and if no one wins more than 50% of ballots cast, there will be a run-off. The last presidential election in 2014 saw participation of about 60%.

“The turnout is acceptable and normal, but we hoped it would be higher,” Baffoun said.

With 24 candidates, only four -- Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, jailed media mogul Nabil Karoui, Ennahda party deputy leader Abdelfattah Mourou and Defense Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi -- had generally been considered front-runners. On Sunday evening, Kais Saied, a conservative law professor who’s also running, told local broadcaster Mosaique FM that an exit poll showed him leading and one of two contenders headed for the second round.

While Tunisia has emerged from its uprising with a viable democracy, two thirds of the population say the government has failed to help them. Since 2011, it has been hobbled by political infighting and sporadic militant attacks that have sapped the economy.

