(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia’s government said it was replacing its foreign and defense ministers after consultations with the North African nation’s new president, Kais Saied.

Justice Minister Karim Jamoussi will become acting defense minister, replacing Abdelkarim Zbidi, while Sabri al-Bashtabji was appointed acting foreign minister, according to a statement on the government’s website.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jihen Laghmari in Tunis at jlaghmari@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Michael Gunn

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.