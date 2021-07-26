(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia’s president ordered an overnight curfew and other restrictions, a day after his firing of the government and suspension of parliament triggered allegations of a coup.

President Kais Saied banned movement of people or vehicles on the streets from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. until Aug. 27, while also prohibiting gatherings of more than three people in public roads or squares. His statement didn’t give a reason for the decision.

Saied took action against parliament and his premier late Sunday after masses of largely young people demonstrated in the capital, Tunis, and other cities calling for the fall of the government and railing against hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The moderate Islamist Ennahda party, the dominant force in parliament, accused the president of carrying out a coup.

(Corrects length of curfew in second paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.