(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia President Kais Saied quashed speculation about a power vacuum, making his first appearance in almost two weeks in a video posted by his cabinet on Monday.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Najla Bouden, Saied equated growing speculation in recent days over his health to an “unprecedented degree of madness” spread by parties he didn’t identify.

Read: Tunisian Opposition Demands Clarification on ‘Missing’ President

“They said there is a power vacancy. They did the diagnosis of the disease and presented the specifics of the cure,” said Saied, vowing that those seeking to spread discord and undermine authorities would be held accountable.

Minutes before his appearance, the General Prosecutor promised to take on persons and social media pages it accused of spreading “fake news liable to harm public security.”

