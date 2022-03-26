(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia’s government held talks with an International Monetary Fund delegation as the North African nation seeks support for its troubled economy.

Prime Minister Najla Bouden appraised President Kais Saied of her meeting with IMF representatives, his office said Saturday on Twitter. The president stressed that “proposed solutions need to meet the demands of the people and that the social role of the state should not be undermined.”

The comments weren’t elaborated upon, although discussions with the IMF are likely to involve the contentious prospect of cuts to state spending, including subsidies.

The IMF team arrived Friday in the birthplace of the Arab Spring as fears rise over its risk of defaulting. Tunisia is battling to rescue an economy that’s been further battered by the pandemic and is seeing fresh political uncertainty after Saied seized more powers in July, in a move his opponents dubbed a coup.

