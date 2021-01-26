(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia’s prime minister promised economic reforms including slimming down both the public sector and subsidies, as he sought lawmakers’ support for a cabinet change amid broad unrest in the cradle of the Arab Spring revolts.

Hichem Mechichi also pledged to work to boost investment, encourage financing for young entrepreneurs and more job creation policies. That’s a key demand among protesters outraged at poverty and unemployment that are largely unchanged 10 years after the uprising that ousted President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Tunisia needs to press ahead with reforms now more than ever, Mechichi said Tuesday, singling out public firms whose “reform and review of their governance have become an urgent priority.”

“We have yet to meet the people’s expectations,” Mechichi told parliament. “We have to listen to the voice of the youth to find lasting solutions.” At the same time, he said violence and unrest would only obstruct reform efforts and destroy a country trying to rebuild.

IMF Urges Spending Control for a Tunisia Gripped in Protests

Mechichi’s pledges come as authorities are struggling with protests largely fueled by economic ills and complaints that the executive branch and lawmakers are bogged down with infighting instead of encouraging economic growth.

Around 30 non-governmental organizations called on Tunisians to rally in front of parliament for a “national day of wrath” in rejection of a crackdown that’s led to at least 600 arrests this month. The NGOs said that such security steps threaten to “exacerbate tensions between the state and citizens,” calling for a “development approach” instead.

Mechichi’s proposals included better targeting subsidies to the neediest and facilitating more financing for projects by young Tunisians. The subsidy reform, set to be enacted in the second half of 2021, will ultimately lead to a 25% drop in poverty rates, he said.

