(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia’s President Kais Saied picked his former legal adviser to form a new government, state news agency TAP reported.

The 46-year old Hichem Mechichi held the interior ministry in the outgoing government of Elyes Fakhfakh.

Fakhfakh resigned last week after almost half of parliament’s lawmakers filed a no-confidence motion in his rule amid a showdown with a moderate Islamist party that’s the biggest in the assembly.

