Tunisia’s president warned Monday that the nation was facing its worst political crisis since independence, urging all parties to set aside differences he said had crippled the parliament and left in a “state of chaos.”

Kais Saied, in comments on his Facebook page, said that he was empowered by the constitution to take steps to safeguard the nation, but that he would hold off on doing so for now. The comments come after Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh resigned at Saied’s behest last week, amid claims of conflict of interest by some in the parliament.

At the same time, the legislature faces intense infighting as some seek to withdraw confidence from the chamber’s head, Rashid Ghannouchi, who represents the moderate Islamist Ennahda Party.

