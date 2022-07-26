(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia’s president looks set for victory in a referendum that would extend his powers, even as turnout of less than 30% laid bare the political divisions in the North African nation mired in economic crisis.

An exit poll by Sigma Conseil put ‘yes’ votes for the constitutional changes at about 92%, with the initial official results due later Tuesday. The outcome was seen as a sure thing after President Kais Saied’s opponents boycotted the ballot, calling it a bid to formalize a power grab he launched in July 2021 by suspending parliament and firing the prime minister.

Around 27.5% of 9 million eligible voters in the birthplace of the Arab Spring cast ballots, according to the elections commission. That compares with 55% turnout in the second round of 2019’s election that brought Saied to power.

Throngs of Saied supporters filled central Habib Bourguiba Avenue in the capital, Tunis, on Monday night. Saied declared that the incoming results “confirm that Tunisians are realizing a transition today from a state of despair, impoverishment and abuse,” according to Mosaique FM, a local broadcaster.

The lackluster participation pointed to significant opposition to former constitutional law professor Saied. He’s been accused of steadily assuming more powers over the past year, move that critics call a coup but Saied says was necessary to save the country from chaos.

