Tunisia’s president extended a power grab that has alarmed critics and international allies, giving himself the right to fire judges and setting up a temporary new judicial watchdog after slamming its predecessor.

Kais Saied’s replacement of the Supreme Judicial Council, announced in a decree in the government gazette, came after he signaled changes to the institution that safeguards judicial independence were imminent, drawing criticism from Western countries. The decree also prohibits judges from striking.

Saied, a former constitutional law professor, has been accused of an increasingly authoritarian turn after he seized executive powers in July, saying it was necessary to save the politically divided North African nation from chaos. He later gave himself the right to rule by decree.

