Tunisia asked the International Monetary Fund on April 19 for a new program that would support long-awaited economic reforms, a letter from the lender showed.

The IMF reiterated the need for any reform moves to be the result of an agreement between Tunisia’s main stakeholders as well as the country’s international partners, according to the letter to Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi shared Sunday with Bloomberg by government adviser Moufdi Al-Mseddi.

Reforms should also “tackle decisively” the issue of public finances and debt and a restructuring of subsidies, public firms and the public wage bill, the IMF said.

