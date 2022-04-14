(Bloomberg) -- Tunisian central bankers are signaling that any economic rescue deal it seals with the International Monetary Fund won’t include restructuring its international debt, according to an investor briefed on its plans.

The central bank spelled out its position in a call with investors last week organized by Bank of America Corp., said Brad Wickens, a founding partner at the London-based emerging markets-focused hedge fund Broad Reach Investment Management, who was invited to listen in. The firm is invested in Tunisian debt, but Wickens declined to give details of its position.

“The central bank was very clear in a call with a large number of investors that any program would not include a debt restructuring,” he said. “A debt restructuring for a small amount of Eurobonds would not really help the situation at all.”

Tunisian central bank officials haven’t responded to numerous attempts to contact the institution for comment by phone and email since Tuesday. A spokesperson for Bank of America declined to comment.

Tunisia’s debt has sunk with the risk premium spiking past a record 2,000 basis points on March 29 as the war in Ukraine sparks fresh strains on food and energy prices. Amid warnings of default, the government said it would try to seal an accord with the IMF in April.

Aid Package

An aid package from the IMF that doesn’t include restructuring its international debt as a condition would give the North African nation’s economy a boost without forcing investors to share some of the burden. Tunisia has at least $5 billion in outstanding Eurobonds, Bloomberg data show.

“We think the invasion of Ukraine by Russia will trigger another chapter in the IMF script with more leniency and perhaps even food relief programs,” said Wickens. “Tunisia might benefit from substantial IMF lending in the short term, which will unlock further multilateral and bilateral lending.”

Since the war started, the IMF has discussed a number of agreements with distressed sovereigns, including a preliminary $3 billion loan deal for Lebanon.

Egypt’s government said last month it would also seek help from the Washington-based lender. Tunisia bulls, including Wickens, hope the North African country that’s suffered a decade of meager economic growth could become the next beneficiary of IMF support.

“We would view Tunisia as one of the distressed credits that is more likely to go up over the next three to six months,” said Wickens.

An IMF spokesperson declined to comment for this article, referring to a March 30 statement which didn’t address the issue of restructuring the country’s international debt.

“At this moment we continue to stand by the side of the Tunisian authorities in their efforts to advance economic and social reforms to the benefit of the population,” the statement said.

Cut Spending

Meanwhile, the economic challenges facing Tunisia continue to mount as the cost of living crisis makes it harder for the government to cut spending. The situation may be further complicated by President Kais Saied’s moves to assume more powers and sideline the country’s parliament, which have sparked sporadic protests.

The country’s tortured politics and the spillover from Ukraine means Tunisia could “default sooner rather than later,” James Swanston, Middle East and North Africa economist at Capital Economics in London said in report last week.

Sri Lanka’s announcement on Tuesday that it was halting all outstanding payments to bondholders sparked a fresh bout of concern about default risk for investors in emerging market debt. Even so, the problems facing Tunisia are not on the same scale, according to GAM Holdings, which holds the country’s debt.

“A default or restructuring over the next twelve months is not the base-case scenario,” said Richard Briggs, a London-based money manager at the firm. “Tunisia still has the ability to pay largely because they have high foreign exchange reserves and they have managed to keep them at reasonably stable levels.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.