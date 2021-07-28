(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia’s moderate Islamist Ennahda Party and two other groups are being investigated by the judiciary on allegations connected to irregular funding during elections, the North African nation’s media reported.

Tunisia, birthplace of the Arab Spring, is already reckoning with its biggest political struggle in a decade following President Kais Saied’s decision on Sunday to fire the prime minister and suspend parliament, steps Ennahda called a coup. The latest development is likely to further stoke concerns about fate of the country’s embattled democracy.

The Heart of Tunisia, the country’s biggest party in parliament after Ennahda, and Aysh Tunessi are also being probed into the claims linked to the use of irregular and foreign funds in the 2019 polls, outlets including Mosaique FM and Shems FM reported Wednesday. The investigations began in mid-July following a complaint first filed by the Democratic Current Party, which is staunchly opposed to Ennahda.

Officials with the three parties couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Many Tunisians hold Ennahda and others in the political establishment accountable for the lack of progress in reviving the economy since the 2011 uprising that ousted longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

