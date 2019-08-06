Tunisia's First Post-Uprising President to Seek New Term in Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia’s former president, Moncef Marzouki, said he will seek the role again in next month’s elections, as the North African country’s main Islamist party weighs whether to field a candidate.

Marzouki told local broadcaster Diwan FM he’d compete in the Sept. 15 vote, joining a growing list of contenders that includes Defense Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi. Another radio station, Mosaique FM, reported that Zbidi will be backed by Nidaa Tounes, one of Tunisia’s biggest parties. Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, who broke away from Nidaa, is also weighing a presidential bid.

Marzouki, a long-time dissident and activist, was elected by lawmakers as head of state in 2011 after the ouster of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. He lost the 2014 election to Beji Caid Essebsi, who won on what became a largely unfulfilled promise to unite Tunisia. Essebsi died at age 92 in late July, forcing officials to move forward the presidential vote that’d been scheduled for later in the year.

The moderate Islamist Ennahda party is currently holding meetings on whether it will break tradition by fielding a presidential candidate or just seek seats in the parliamentary race in October.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tarek El-Tablawy in cairo at teltablawy@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Michael Gunn, Mark Williams

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.