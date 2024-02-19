(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia’s holdings in foreign currency fell more than 11% over the weekend as an 850 million Eurobond ($915 million) matured.

The reserves declined to 23.06 billion dinars ($7.4 billion) as of Feb. 19 compared with 26.04 billion dinars on Feb. 16, according to data reported Monday by the country’s central bank. The drop reduced the reserves’ imports coverage by two weeks to 105 days, close to the critical level of three months.

The change was expected and its amount is close to the value of the Eurobond, which matured on Feb. 17. While discussing the government’s request for a 7 billion-dinar loan from the central bank this month, the finance minister told lawmakers the funds would cover spending needs in the first quarter of 2024, including the repayment of the Eurobond.

Tunisia is leaning on the central bank for direct financing of its budget and debt repayments, an unconventional practice known as debt monetization. It’s an approach that “raises concerns about inflation and fiscal discipline” while also making an “IMF deal an even more distant prospect,” according to Tellimer, a brokerage focused on emerging markets.

“The move could undermine progress on fiscal consolidation and disinflation, and deepens the country’s long drift toward a more insular, heterodox economic path under President Kais Saied,” Tellimer’s analyst Jamie Fallon said in a report earlier this month.

