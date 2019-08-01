(Bloomberg) -- Rashid Ghannouchi, the leader of Tunisia’s moderate Islamist party Ennahda, said he or another senior member might seek the presidency if a power-sharing deal with the current premier can’t be reached.

Fielding its own contender in next month’s presidential elections would be a watershed for Ennahda, a once-banned party that adheres to what it calls “democratic Islam” and has only run for parliamentary roles since the 2011 revolution that overthrew the North African nation’s long-time ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Prime Minister Youssef Chahed is also considering a presidential bid after splitting from one of the government’s key coalition parties.

“We’re on the verge of talks with Chahed, if we find a consensus that would be good,” Ghannouchi, 78, said in an interview in the capital, Tunis. “If we don’t find a consensus, there will be a candidate,” which he said could be either him or Ennahda vice president Abdelfattah Mourou.

“One can be a prime minister, and another president -- and there is the parliament,” he said, describing three leadership roles that could be shared out. The party may make the decision as early as Saturday, he said.

The birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings is holding early elections after the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi last week. The passing of the 92-year-old leader of the Nidaa Tounes party, Tunisia’s first freely elected president in decades, has ushered in yet more uncertainty for the country mired in political bickering and economic lassitude.

Escaping ‘Ivory Tower’

Ennahda already has ministers in Chahed’s government, which has undertaken controversial reforms as it courts the International Monetary Fund for an economic lifeline. Ghannouchi, who was jailed under Ben Ali’s rule, said if he doesn’t make a presidential bid then he’ll run for parliament for the first time.

Party leaders shouldn’t stay in an “ivory tower,” Ghannouchi said, describing a party platform of cutting regulations to encourage foreign investment, and a drive to turn state companies into profitable enterprises.

In the wake of the Arab Spring, Middle East governments in nations such as Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have waged fierce crackdowns on Islamist movements, jailing their supporters. Such countries have nothing to fear from an Ennahda leader, according to Ghannouchi.

“We’ve exited the concept of political Islam,” he said at his home, where his library is stacked with volumes of modern and classical Islamic legal and theological treatises. “Islam here is tied to freedoms. Whatever contradicts freedom is not Islamic.”

“I always tell our friends in Arab countries: the Tunisian revolution is not an export commodity,” Ghannouchi said. “It is an commodity for domestic consumption. We don’t export revolution -- we export some olive oil.”

