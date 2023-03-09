(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia’s president dismissed widespread criticism of his remarks on Black African migrants, telling a visiting West African counterpart unnamed officials and the media were to blame for trying to harm his country.

The African Union has condemned President Kais Saied and his government for comments last month observers say have sparked a wave of anti-Black violence in the North African nation. The uproar has dented Tunisian bonds and led the World Bank to pause some discussions with the debt-strapped nation.

IMF Voices Concern About Tunisia After Attacks on Migrants

“What are they on about? They are rambling,” Saied said of the criticism. “I have members of my family married to Africans. My friends at Tunis law university were Africans,” he told Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló on Wednesday.

Black African migrants in Tunisia have reported being evicted from homes after Saied blamed them for a rise in violent crime and for threatening the country’s Arab identity. Burkina Faso and Mali have invited their nationals to register for repatriation flights while hundreds of Ivorian expatriates sought refuge at their embassy.

“Your visit is a strong denial that says: ladies and gentlemen you got the wrong address and wrong person,” Saied told Embaló, who is the first president from a fellow African nation to visit Tunisia since the violence erupted.

Crackdown on Black Africans Fuels Attacks and Rebuke in Tunisia

Embaló later responded by saying North Africa needed “better geography teachers,” in a dig at the Arab leader’s reference to “Africans,” despite being an African himself.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.