(Bloomberg) -- Tunisia President Kais Saied on Wednesday dissolved parliament eight months after suspending the body, describing an online meeting by some deputies as an “attempted coup,” state-run TV reported.

Saied said that the decision to dissolve parliament was made to preserve the state and to protect its people, vowing to prosecute lawmakers who took part in Wednesday’s meeting.

The decision came after the International Monetary Fund earlier Wednesday had urged Tunisia to focus on cutting its budget deficit and reforming state companies, describing the latest technical talks that could lead to crucial support for the North African nation as “constructive.”

Tunisia’s reform plans could be complicated by the political feud in the North African nation that saw Saied suspend parliament last July after assuming more power, in a move opponents dubbed a coup.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.